Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 78 Seeds: 6669 Comments: 46544 Since: Mar 2010

Why are the Democrats afraid of an investigation into Voting Irregularities ?

Current Status: Published (4)
By Patriot 8888
Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:41 AM
Discuss:

Can you believe the squealing from the left about Donald Trump's announcement that he will commence an investigation into voter fraud?

They are so secure in the fact that there are no irregularities, so what are they afraid of?  Trump is quite clever and has roped them into another tempest in a teapot.  The frenzy is a sight to behold.  He just keeps yanking them from one topic to another. It's like they cannot keep up with his lightning pace.  Every day is a new adventure with more whining from the Left. Trump's ability to multitask has them in a state of constant paranoia.

Let's see what the investigation yields before casting judgment.

Weigh in on the subject.

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor