Why are the Democrats afraid of an investigation into Voting Irregularities ?

Can you believe the squealing from the left about Donald Trump's announcement that he will commence an investigation into voter fraud?

They are so secure in the fact that there are no irregularities, so what are they afraid of? Trump is quite clever and has roped them into another tempest in a teapot. The frenzy is a sight to behold. He just keeps yanking them from one topic to another. It's like they cannot keep up with his lightning pace. Every day is a new adventure with more whining from the Left. Trump's ability to multitask has them in a state of constant paranoia.

Let's see what the investigation yields before casting judgment.

