Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 77 Seeds: 6669 Comments: 46474 Since: Mar 2010

Requiem for a Lightweight

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:25 AM
Discuss:

As rioters trashed streets, smashed and burned property and attacked police just blocks from the securely cordoned off National Mall, the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump took place.  He gave a bold speech, reiterating his campaign promises

How refreshing it was to hear a crisp, muscular defense of our native land by a man who used “we,” not the incessant “I” and “me” of his predecessor. No more loopy faculty lounge locutions whose nice-sounding phrases papered over  unconstitutional  personal power grabs.

In the words of Ben Stein he’s a “shtarker,” a Yiddish word meaning a sturdy, strong man:

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor