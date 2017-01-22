Requiem for a Lightweight

As rioters trashed streets, smashed and burned property and attacked police just blocks from the securely cordoned off National Mall, the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump took place. He gave a bold speech, reiterating his campaign promises

How refreshing it was to hear a crisp, muscular defense of our native land by a man who used “we,” not the incessant “I” and “me” of his predecessor. No more loopy faculty lounge locutions whose nice-sounding phrases papered over unconstitutional personal power grabs.

In the words of Ben Stein he’s a “shtarker,” a Yiddish word meaning a sturdy, strong man: