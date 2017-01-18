Barack Obama: The Participation Trophy President

During his eight years in office, Barack Obama has not embezzled money or cheated on his wife! And you didn’t catch him on tape ordering any of the above actions!

So, even though the Navy and Marines can’t keep their planes in the air, B-1 bomber wings are down to about 50% readiness, all of our major adversaries (Russia, China, Iran, North Korea) are stronger than eight years ago, ISIS became a thing because of his complete withdrawal from Iraq, and his red line with Syria is a cruel joke, this happened:

Barack Obama’s secretary of Defense, Ash Carter, awarded Barack Obama the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

For showing up for eight years. And hustling. And getting everything wrong.

Good hustle, Barry!

But wait, there’s more! Let’s not leave Joe Biden out of the mix. Where’s his trophy for being the administration’s water boy? For being ready to step in if the worst possible disaster strikes the star player? For that, Barack Obama awarded Joe Biden the nation’s highest civilian honor—for showing up and having a good attitude.