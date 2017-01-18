Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 77 Seeds: 6661 Comments: 46443 Since: Mar 2010

Obama: Limbaugh and Fox News ruined my presidency

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:22 AM
Discuss:

In ObamaWorld, Putin is responsible for Hillary's loss, otherwise known as the rejection of Obama's third term and agenda. In ObamaWorld, if Limbaugh and "some commentators on Fox News" (presumably Sean Hannity), had only praised Obama and not reported on Obama's shortcomings, then the Republicans would have "cooperated" with Obama. Limbaugh and Hannity are responsible for Republicans not doing whatever Obama wanted. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor