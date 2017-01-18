In ObamaWorld, Putin is responsible for Hillary's loss, otherwise known as the rejection of Obama's third term and agenda. In ObamaWorld, if Limbaugh and "some commentators on Fox News" (presumably Sean Hannity), had only praised Obama and not reported on Obama's shortcomings, then the Republicans would have "cooperated" with Obama. Limbaugh and Hannity are responsible for Republicans not doing whatever Obama wanted.
Obama: Limbaugh and Fox News ruined my presidency
Seeded on Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:22 AM
