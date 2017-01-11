Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 77 Seeds: 6651 Comments: 46341 Since: Mar 2010

Lawsuits against media outlets have not worked out well for 'clock boy'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONHot Air
Seeded on Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:15 PM
Discuss:

Ahmed Mohamed, aka “clock boy,” is the Texas high school student who took a disassembled clock to school in a pencil case. Mohamed wound up being questioned and eventually arrested by police for bringing a hoax bomb to school. That set off a massive backlash which included a tweet from President Obama inviting him to the White House.

Mohamed moved to Qatar for nearly a year after the incident but returned last summer to finish high school in the United States. After his return his father, Mohamed Mohamed, also started filing lawsuits. There was a defamation lawsuit filed against Fox News, The Blaze, Glenn Beck commentator Ben Shapiro and several others. There was also a separate lawsuit filed against the high school where he was arrested.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor