Lawsuits against media outlets have not worked out well for 'clock boy'

Ahmed Mohamed, aka “clock boy,” is the Texas high school student who took a disassembled clock to school in a pencil case. Mohamed wound up being questioned and eventually arrested by police for bringing a hoax bomb to school. That set off a massive backlash which included a tweet from President Obama inviting him to the White House.

Mohamed moved to Qatar for nearly a year after the incident but returned last summer to finish high school in the United States. After his return his father, Mohamed Mohamed, also started filing lawsuits. There was a defamation lawsuit filed against Fox News, The Blaze, Glenn Beck commentator Ben Shapiro and several others. There was also a separate lawsuit filed against the high school where he was arrested.