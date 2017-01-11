Obama's posturing and lecturing is as divisive as ever

After eight years of very similar orations, this latest version had the tedious feel of a class review before the final exam. It was a formality for all but the most devoted Obama supporters. Even the President himself quipped that he planned to make it "a little shorter" than other speeches.

The worst failing of the Obama presidency, as judged by his own promise to unite the nation, has been his divisiveness. In this speech, he even noted his role in the current climate of hyper-partisanship as "one of the few regrets" of his tenure. For a man much more prone to tout his greatness than admit a shortcoming, this brief admission spoke volumes.

Despite this fleeting moment of self-reflection, on policy matters, he maintained a haughty and dismissive air towards those with whom he disagrees. Instead of showing magnanimity to the other side of the political aisle, Obama chose to lecture and even condescend.