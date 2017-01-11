Obama's 'farewell' speech proves he is out of touch with reality

President Obama gave his farewell address last night, touting his great accomplishments as if his audience had returned from living on another planet and were unaware of the events of the past eight years.

For 240 years, our nation's call to citizenship has given work and purpose to each new generation. It's what led patriots to choose republic over tyranny, pioneers to trek west, slaves to brave that makeshift railroad to freedom. It's what pulled immigrants and refugees across oceans and the Rio Grande[.]

Obama has just compared patriots to illegal aliens.

Understand, democracy does not require uniformity[.]

Except in health care. And education. And environmental regulation. And overtime wage laws. And putting boys in girls' bathrooms.