Donald Trump has asked for bust of Winston Churchill to be put back in the Oval Office

Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Sun Newspaper Online
Seeded on Wed Jan 11, 2017 2:10 AM
DONALD Trump has asked Britain to send Winston Churchill’s bust back to the White House so he can return it to the Oval Office, The Sun can reveal.

The request was put to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson by the President Elect’s senior advisers during talks in New York three days ago.

Last night, Downing Street confirmed that Theresa May has agreed to a loan of the famous sculpture again.

A bitter row over the bust’s location has raged for seven years since outgoing President Barack Obama replaced the wartime leader’s image with one of Martin Luther King in 2009.

