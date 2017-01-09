Democrats And Media Melting Down As Confirmation Hearings Move Ahead

I thought I’d seen just about everything in the way of batsh** craziness by Democrats that there was to see. I was wrong. Trump’s win has not only completely unhinged them, his transition team’s and the GOP Senate leadership’s total blow off of their howling now has them frothing with derangement......

None of the mewling is making much of a difference. The Senate, in collaboration with the Trump transition team, is moving forward to ensure the top tier of Trump’s policy team will be in place on January 20. This week the schedule is chock full of fun: