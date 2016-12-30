Russians laughing off Obama's ridiculous temper tantrums

Most comic of all in the aftermath of Obama’s Russian diplomat expulsion is that no one’s headed for the hills or hiding in their bunkers all because another one of President Barack Obama’s temper tantrums hit the news.

Russian President Vladimir Putin used the occasion to mop up marketing for himself showing the world he was taking the high road by not matching the deranged Obama, tit for tat, in expelling equal numbers of American diplomats from Moscow.

Putin is not just laughing at Obama from headlines on today’s Drudge Report, he’s basking in the confidence that comes from knowing tacky temper tantrums, whether from celebrities calling on God to “take Trump next” or ordering the bum’s rush for foreign diplomats should be patently, if not gleefully, ignored.